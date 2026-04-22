TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of TE Connectivity (TEL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 17.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $252.56 in the previous session. TE Connectivity has gained 6.9% since the start of the year compared to the 5.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 4.9% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 22, 2026, TE Connectivity reported EPS of $2.73 versus consensus estimate of $2.7.

For the current fiscal year, TE Connectivity is expected to post earnings of $11.08 per share on $19.34 in revenues. This represents a 26.48% change in EPS on a 12.06% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.34 per share on $20.89 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.35% and 8.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though TE Connectivity has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for TE Connectivity? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TE Connectivity has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 33X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.8X versus its peer group's average of 19.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, TE Connectivity currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TE Connectivity fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though TE Connectivity shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.