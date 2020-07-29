TE Connectivity Issues Q4 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) said, for the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales to be up approximately 10 percent sequentially, driven primarily by an increase in its Transportation Solutions segment.

Third quarter adjusted EPS was $0.59, compared to $1.50, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.4 billion for the quarter.

