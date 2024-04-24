News & Insights

Markets
TEL

TE Connectivity Issues Q3 Guidance

April 24, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) said, for the third quarter, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.71, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.85, up 5% year over year.

Second quarter bottom line totaled $541 million, or $1.75 per share compared with $433 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, TE Connectivity reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.86 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.97 billion from $4.16 billion last year. Sales were down 3% organically.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.