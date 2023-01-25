TE Connectivity Guides Q2 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the second quarter, below analysts' expectations.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations of about $1.44 per share and adjusted earnings of about $1.57 per share on net sales of about $3.9 billion, reflecting a decrease of 3% on a reported basis and an increase of 2% on an organic basis year over year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.64 per share on revenues of $3.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

