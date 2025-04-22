TE Connectivity Earnings Preview

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TE Connectivity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98.

The announcement from TE Connectivity is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.95 1.86 1.83 EPS Actual 1.95 1.95 1.91 1.86 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Performance of TE Connectivity Shares

Shares of TE Connectivity were trading at $128.75 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on TE Connectivity

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TE Connectivity.

Analysts have provided TE Connectivity with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $158.1, suggesting a potential 22.8% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jabil, Flex and Celestica, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Jabil, with an average 1-year price target of $165.83, suggesting a potential 28.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $43.4, suggesting a potential 66.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Celestica, with an average 1-year price target of $134.75, suggesting a potential 4.66% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Jabil, Flex and Celestica, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TE Connectivity Neutral 0.13% $1.36B 4.26% Jabil Outperform -0.58% $576M 7.93% Flex Outperform 2.10% $594M 5.26% Celestica Outperform 18.93% $289.70M 7.27%

Key Takeaway:

TE Connectivity ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, TE Connectivity is at the top among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, TE Connectivity is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know TE Connectivity Better

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

TE Connectivity: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TE Connectivity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for TE Connectivity visit their earnings calendar on our site.

