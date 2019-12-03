TE Connectivity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TEL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.07, changing hands as low as $89.04 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $69.84 per share, with $97.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.