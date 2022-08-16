TE Connectivity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TEL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.64, changing hands as high as $138.24 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $107.12 per share, with $166.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.45. The TEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

