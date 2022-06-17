Markets
TE Connectivity Approves Addl. $1.5 Bln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Industrial technology firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) announced Friday that its board of directors has authorized an increase in its share repurchase program by an additional $1.5 billion.

The company said any repurchases by it will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws in the open market or in private transactions. The repurchase program is subject to business and market conditions, and may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time or from time to time without prior notice.

