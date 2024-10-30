TE Connectivity Announces Strong Fiscal 2024 Results

TE Connectivity ( (TEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TE Connectivity reported strong financial results for fiscal 2024, achieving record operating margins, earnings per share (EPS), and cash generation. The company’s net sales reached $15.8 billion, with notable organic growth in the Communications and Transportation segments. A $2.5 billion increase in its share repurchase program was announced, reflecting confidence in future growth prospects, driven by innovations in electrification, renewable energy, and AI. Looking ahead, TE Connectivity anticipates continued sales and EPS growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

