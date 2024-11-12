TE Connectivity Announces Leadership Change and AGM Date

TE Connectivity ( (TEL) ) just unveiled an update.

TE Connectivity announces the retirement of Senior VP Robert J. Ott effective January 3, 2025, with Reuben M. Shaffer set to succeed him. Shaffer, with a strong background in audit and treasury roles, has no conflicts of interest or family ties within the company. The 2025 Annual General Meeting is scheduled for March 12, 2025, with shareholder proposals due by November 22, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of TEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.