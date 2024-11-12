News & Insights

Stocks

TE Connectivity Announces Leadership Change and AGM Date

November 12, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TE Connectivity ( (TEL) ) just unveiled an update.

TE Connectivity announces the retirement of Senior VP Robert J. Ott effective January 3, 2025, with Reuben M. Shaffer set to succeed him. Shaffer, with a strong background in audit and treasury roles, has no conflicts of interest or family ties within the company. The 2025 Annual General Meeting is scheduled for March 12, 2025, with shareholder proposals due by November 22, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of TEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.