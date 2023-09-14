TDY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $413.10, changing hands as high as $415.38 per share. Teledyne Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDY's low point in its 52 week range is $325 per share, with $448.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $415.82. The TDY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

