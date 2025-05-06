$TDUP stock is up 41% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TDUP stock has now risen 41% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,983,715 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TDUP:
$TDUP Insider Trading Activity
$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 129 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 117 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 117 sales selling 6,172,837 shares for an estimated $15,432,559.
- DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.
- IAN FRIEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 56,810 shares for an estimated $90,794 and 0 sales.
$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,940,349 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,477,085
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 971,140 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,349,884
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 872,357 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,212,576
- BLOOMBERGSEN INC. added 470,768 shares (+278.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $654,367
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 420,012 shares (+75.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,816
- PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT B.V. removed 383,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,065
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 374,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $520,699
$TDUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
