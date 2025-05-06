$TDUP stock is up 41% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TDUP stock has now risen 41% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,983,715 of trading volume.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TDUP:

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 129 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 117 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 117 sales selling 6,172,837 shares for an estimated $15,432,559 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 56,810 shares for an estimated $90,794 and 0 sales.

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

