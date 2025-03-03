$TDUP Earnings Results: $TDUP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TDUP ($TDUP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $67,270,000, missing estimates of $70,221,900 by $-2,951,900.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 93 sales selling 4,705,638 shares for an estimated $11,018,625 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NOAM PARANSKY has made 5 purchases buying 340,008 shares for an estimated $277,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 3 purchases buying 125,000 shares for an estimated $133,790 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK R LAZAR purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $18,844

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

