TDTT Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the TDTT ETF (Symbol: TDTT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.89, changing hands as low as $23.86 per share. TDTT shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TDTT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.32 per share, with $25.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.89.
