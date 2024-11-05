TDTT Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of TDTT, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 49.6. A bullish investor could look at TDTT's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TDTT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.92 per share, with $24.1281 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.66. TDTT shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day.
