TDTT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the TDTT ETF (Symbol: TDTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.34, changing hands as high as $26.43 per share. TDTT shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDTT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.64 per share, with $26.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.37.

