TDTT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TDTT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TDTT ETF (Symbol: TDTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.06, changing hands as high as $24.11 per share. TDTT shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDTT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.32 per share, with $26.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.05.

