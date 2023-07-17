News & Insights

Markets
T

TDS Telecommunications Locates About 10 Miles Of Lead-Covered Cables In Its U.S. Network

July 17, 2023 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Responding to recent media report, TDS Telecommunications LLC, a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), said that it conducted an assessment of its communications network across the the United States and located about 10 miles of lead-covered cables.

TDS Telecom noted that it is identifying next steps to address the lead cabling in its network. It strives to follow all applicable local, state, and federal laws where it provides service.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that its investigation found AT&T, Verizon and other telecom giants have left behind a sprawling network of cables covered in toxic lead that stretches across the U.S., under the water, in the soil and on poles overhead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T
TDS
VZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.