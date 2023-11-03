TDS (TDS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -45.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent : 248.8 thousand versus 249.64 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 248.8 thousand versus 249.64 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. TDS Telecom Connections - Total : 1,166.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,164.93 thousand.

: 1,166.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,164.93 thousand. TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total : 217.4 thousand compared to the 216.81 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 217.4 thousand compared to the 216.81 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. TDS Telecom Residential connections - Total : 949 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 948.12 thousand.

: 949 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 948.12 thousand. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular : $963 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $975.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

: $963 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $975.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom : $256 million versus $263.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $256 million versus $263.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale : $42 million versus $42.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $42 million versus $42.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- All other : $59 million compared to the $42.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $59 million compared to the $42.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales : $201 million versus $220.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change.

: $201 million versus $220.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.4% change. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service : $737 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $756.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

: $737 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $756.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial : $38 million versus $41.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $38 million versus $41.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential: $177 million versus $179.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of TDS have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

