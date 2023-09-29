TDS Pledges to Boost Rural Broadband for FCC Fund Support

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS has vouched to significantly improve its rural broadband connectivity to continue receiving Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (E-ACAM) support from the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”). The company has decided to honor this pledge in all the 24 states where it operates.



The E-ACAM mandates carriers to deploy broadband speed of at least 100/20 Mbps in rural areas to be eligible for funds. TDS, in particular, is required to deploy high-speed Internet facilities to more than 270,000 locations, about 40% of which would be in unserved addresses not receiving federal support. In addition to long-term investments in rural broadband capabilities, the initiative aligns network deployment requirements with the federal Broadband Equity Access & Deployment (BEAD) program, which funds projects to help expand high-speed Internet access and use.



TDS has been part of this initiative since its inception in 2016. Telecom service providers were previously required to deploy speeds of 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. The improved speed mandate is based on the exponential growth of data-intensive applications and is likely to help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural regions.



Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TDS is a diversified telecom service provider offering wireless and wireline services in the United States. The company operates through three segments — U.S. Cellular, Wireline and Cable. It owns 82% of U.S. Cellular, a leading wireless operator in the country subscriber-wise, serving 5 million customers in 21 states.



TDS is looking for opportunities to bring more fiber for better services, in its current footprint and adjacent areas. By leveraging fiber, the telco is trying to respond to customers' growing TV and broadband service demand. The company is making investments to increase fiber deployment by expanding fiber and other technologies in its existing markets and overbuilding in new markets. All these investments have strengthened its fiber-based broadband networks. Such strategic moves underscore the company’s efforts to diversify its business from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider.



Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

