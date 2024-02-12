TDS' OneNeck Partners Megaport to Boost Cloud Connectivity

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. TDS, through its subsidiary OneNeck IT Solutions, has forged a groundbreaking alliance with Megaport Limited ("Megaport"), a premier provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize cloud connectivity for enterprise customers, offering unparalleled speed, adaptability and security in cloud networking.



Megaport's state-of-the-art Software Defined Network facilitates private connections between data centers and an extensive network of endpoints, including public clouds and major SaaS providers like Salesforce and SAP, spanning more than 850 data centers globally. Through this partnership, OneNeck will seamlessly integrate Megaport's cutting-edge technology directly into its data centers, starting with locations in Minneapolis, MN; Des Moines, IA; and Madison, WI.



The partnership underscores customer-centric commitment, offering a managed solution that empowers customers to enhance their network infrastructure and seamlessly connect to premier cloud services. The collaboration between TDS' OneNeck and Megaport offers a myriad of benefits for enterprise clients, including rapid provisioning, global network access, hybrid and multi-cloud strategy support, flexible and cost-effective solutions, and enhanced network efficiency.



As a wholly owned subsidiary of TDS, OneNeck IT Solutions is poised to leverage this partnership to strengthen its position as a leading provider of multi-cloud solutions and managed services. By delivering seamless and efficient cloud connectivity solutions, TDS stands to gain from increased market traction and enhanced customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader in the telecommunications and IT industry.



Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TDS is a diversified telecom service provider offering wireless and wireline services in the United States. It aims to bring more fiber for better services in its current footprint and adjacent areas. By leveraging fiber, the telco is trying to respond to customers' growing TV and broadband service demand.



The company is making investments to increase fiber deployment by expanding fiber and other technologies in its existing markets and overbuilding in new markets. All these investments have strengthened its fiber-based broadband networks. Such strategic moves underscore the company’s efforts to diversify its business from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider.

