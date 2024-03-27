TDS' OneNeck & OVHcloud Partner for Enhanced Cloud Solutions

OVHcloud US and OneNeck IT Solutions LLC have forged a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing cloud services for enterprises. By integrating OVHcloud's infrastructure into OneNeck's portfolio, the collaboration promises superior flexibility, scalability and performance for critical IT needs.



As a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, OneNeck specializes in delivering multi-cloud solutions and managed services across the United States. The partnership brings together the strengths of both entities, with OVHcloud renowned for its sustainable and high-performance cloud solutions and OneNeck recognized as a leader in multi-cloud solutions and services.



Through this collaboration, OneNeck will integrate OVHcloud's infrastructure into its ReliaCloud portfolio, initially focusing on data centers in Vint Hill, VA, and Hillsboro, OR. This integration will enable OneNeck to offer a suite of Nutanix-centric solutions, including Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Nutanix Licensing and Managed Services, directly to OVHcloud customers, enhancing their cloud capabilities significantly.



The partnership directly addresses the growing demand for flexible and scalable IT solutions. By offering Nutanix Licensing as a Service and expert management services for Nutanix environments, businesses can seamlessly scale their cloud resources while ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, the ReliaCloud Hosted Private Cloud provides a secure and scalable cloud platform leveraging OVHcloud's infrastructure.



Overall, the collaboration signifies a significant step forward in meeting the modern demands of IT infrastructure. Businesses can expect a comprehensive suite of services that deliver unparalleled flexibility, scalability and efficiency, setting a new standard for cloud solutions in the market.



By delivering seamless and efficient cloud connectivity solutions, TDS stands to gain from increased market traction and enhanced customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader in the telecommunications and IT industry.



Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TDS is a diversified telecom service provider offering wireless and wireline services in the United States. It aims to bring more fiber for better services in its current footprint and adjacent areas. TDS is making steady investments to strengthen its fiber-based broadband networks. Such strategic moves underscore the company’s efforts to diversify its business from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider.

TDS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Based in Finland, Nokia Corporation NOK is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

