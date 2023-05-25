News & Insights

US Markets
TD

TD's failed First Horizon purchase derails medium-term profit targets

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 25, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu, Mehnaz Yasmin, Niket Nishant, Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds TD results, medium-term targets

May 25 (Reuters) - TD TD.TO said it would not be able to meet its earnings growth target after its failed acquisition of U.S. regional lender First Horizon FHN.N, as the Canadian bank reported slight growth in its second quarter earnings on Thursday.

TD's bid for First Horizon was expected to boost its expansion into the United States, a strategic priority for the bank as it looks outside of its home market, but the collapse of the deal has left investors wondering where its next avenue for growth lies.

The bank said it does not expect to meet its medium-term adjusted earnings growth target range of 7% to 10%.

Its bigger peer Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO said earnings declined in the second quarter largely due to higher expenses and as tough economic conditions spurred lenders to make higher provisions for borrowers falling behind on repayments.

CIBC CM.TO also reported a drop in quarterly earnings, but topped Bay Street estimates on a per share basis.

The results follow those of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday which showed a fall in earnings weighed by higher provisions, slower top-line growth and an increase in expenses.

RBC said it set aside C$600 million ($449 million) in bad loan provisions, compared with a provision reversal a year ago. CIBC's provision for credit losses stood at C$438 million in the second quarter, up C$135 million from a year earlier.

RBC's net income fell 14% to C$3.65 billion, or C$2.58 per share, for the three months ended April 30.

CIBC's adjusted net income fell to C$1.63 billion from C$1.65 billion a year ago, but beat expectations on a per share basis. It earned C$1.70 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of C$1.63 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The banks noted a rise in expenses related to technology investments and employee-related costs.

TD said net income, excluding one-off items, was at C$3.75 billion or C$1.94 per share, compared with C$3.71 billion or C$2.02 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto, Mehnaz Yasmin, Niket Nishant and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TD
FHN
RY
CM
BMO
BNS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.