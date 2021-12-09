TDS CFO Peter Sereda Plans To Retire In May 2022

(RTTNews) - Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) said that Peter Sereda, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TDS, plans to retire in May 2022. He will be replaced by Vicki Villacrez, currently Senior Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer of TDS Telecom.

Replacing Ms. Villacrez as Chief Financial Officer of TDS Telecom will be Michelle Brukwicki, currently Vice President - Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning at TDS.

Villacrez was named Vice President - Finance and CFO at TDS Telecom in May of 2012 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2017. She has been with the company for three decades, having first joined parent company TDS, Inc. in 1989, serving as an internal auditor.

