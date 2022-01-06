Markets

TDS And UScellular To Present At Citi AppsEconomy Conference; Webcast At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (USM) are jointly presenting at Citi''s 2022 Virtual AppsEconomy Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET on January 6, 2022.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.uscellular.com

