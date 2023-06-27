TDR Capital puts health and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure up for sale - sources

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - TDR Capital is weighing options for its health and fitness club chain David Lloyd Leisure, two people familiar with the matter said, which could fetch a valuation of as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

Morgan Stanley is advising the private equity firm on an auction of the asset, and has been sounding out potential investors in recent weeks to acquire a majority stake in the business.

Officials from TDR and David Lloyd Leisure declined to comment. Morgan Stanley didn't immediately return calls.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.