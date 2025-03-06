$TDOC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TDOC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,953,865 of trading volume.

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TDOC:

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,964 shares for an estimated $249,902 .

. MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,783 shares for an estimated $104,754

CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,279 shares for an estimated $60,948 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 4,004 shares for an estimated $47,755

KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,937 shares for an estimated $32,114 .

. THOMAS MCKINLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $30,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TDOC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.