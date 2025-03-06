$TDOC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TDOC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,953,865 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TDOC:
$TDOC Insider Trading Activity
$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,964 shares for an estimated $249,902.
- MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,783 shares for an estimated $104,754
- CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,279 shares for an estimated $60,948.
- ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 4,004 shares for an estimated $47,755
- KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,937 shares for an estimated $32,114.
- THOMAS MCKINLEY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $30,756
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,481,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,677,920
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 4,136,936 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,977,072
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,126,624 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,511,012
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,813,568 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,575,333
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 2,331,000 shares (+189.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,188,790
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,018,508 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,348,237
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE removed 1,935,871 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,597,067
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TDOC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.