TDOC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.18, changing hands as high as $34.36 per share. Teladoc Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDOC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.60 per share, with $79.8997 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.