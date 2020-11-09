TDOC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $180.87, changing hands as low as $175.40 per share. Teladoc Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDOC's low point in its 52 week range is $75.20 per share, with $253 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.87.

