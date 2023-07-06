TDK (TYO:6762) Price Target Increased by 7.92% to 6,831.17

The average one-year price target for TDK (TYO:6762) has been revised to 6,831.17 / share. This is an increase of 7.92% from the prior estimate of 6,330.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,848.00 to a high of 8,295.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.80% from the latest reported closing price of 5,750.00 / share.

TDK Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDK. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6762 is 0.22%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 43,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,740K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6762 by 3.77% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 4,441K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,561K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6762 by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,759K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6762 by 3.01% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 2,712K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6762 by 8.92% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,082K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6762 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.