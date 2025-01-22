Is TDK (TTDKY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

TDK (TTDKY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TTDKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08. TTDKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 92.67 and as low as 15.19, with a median of 18.04, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TTDKY's P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.47. TTDKY's P/B has been as high as 2.32 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.88, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TTDKY has a P/S ratio of 1.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.8.

Finally, investors should note that TTDKY has a P/CF ratio of 9.16. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TTDKY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.21. Within the past 12 months, TTDKY's P/CF has been as high as 11.29 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 9.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TDK's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TTDKY is an impressive value stock right now.

