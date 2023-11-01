TDK (TTDKF) Price Target Increased by 9.01% to 45.29

The average one-year price target for TDK (OTC:TTDKF) has been revised to 45.29 / share. This is an increase of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 41.55 dated June 23, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.15 to a high of 51.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from the latest reported closing price of 37.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDK. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTDKF is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 43,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 7.20% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 4,376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,847K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 2,712K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

