TDK Q3 Profit Rises; Cuts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of passive components and magnetic application products, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company grew 3.2 percent to 49.92 billion Japanese yen from 48.40 billion yen a year ago.

Earnings per share were 131.42 yen, up from 127.41 yen last year.

Operating profit for the quarter grew 14.5 percent to 68.37 billion yen from 59.70 billion yen in the previous year.

Net sales climbed 17.5 percent to 586.97 billion yen from 499.67 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company has trimmed its outlook citing that there have been heightened concerns over an economic downturn and that final demand has been lower than the estimate at the time of the previous projections.

For the year, TDK now expects attributable net income of 132 billion yen, operating income of 185 billion yen and net sales of 2.17 trillion yen. The company previously expected attributable net income of 147 billion yen, operating income of 200 billion yen and net sales of 2.22 trillion yen.

The latest outlook reflects a 0.5 percent year-over-year rise in attributable net income, 10.5 percent jump in operating income and 14.1 percent rise in net sales.

In Japan, TDK shares were trading at 4,605 yen, down 0.11 percent.

