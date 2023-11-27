TDK Corporation - ADR (TTDKY) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 47.11

The average one-year price target for TDK Corporation - ADR (OTC:TTDKY) has been revised to 47.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 44.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.62 to a high of 56.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from the latest reported closing price of 45.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDK Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTDKY is 0.06%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKY by 4.13% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTDKY by 24.35% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.