TDK Corp. Q3 Profit Rises YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income to TDK increased to 29.47 billion yen from 22.41 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 232.84 yen compared to 177.05 yen. Operating income increased to 40.40 billion yen from 32.76 billion yen.

For the third-quarter, net sales rose to 355.63 billion yen compared to 350.80 billion yen, last year.

For the nine month period, earnings per share was 587.81 yen compared to 501.54 yen, a year ago. Net sales were 1.06 trillion yen, a decline from 1.07 trillion yen, previous year.

