TDK Corp. H1 Net Income Declines; Sales Down 2.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported net income to TDK of 42.22 billion yen compared to 44.94 billion yen, a year ago. Net income per share was 333.58 yen compared to 355.01 yen. First half net sales were 691.11 billion yen compared to 707.03 billion yen, last year.

Second quarter net income to TDK was 29.03 billion yen compared to 29.35 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 229.36 yen compared to 231.87 yen. Net sales were up 3.1 percent to 381.72 billion yen.

