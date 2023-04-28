News & Insights

TDK Corp. FY23 Profit Declines; Net Sales Up 14.7%

April 28, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported fiscal 2023 profit to owners of parent of 114.2 billion yen, down 13% from last year. Earnings per share was 300.64 yen compared to 345.65 yen. Net sales were 2.18 trillion yen, an increase of 14.7%.

The company noted that it posted 47.7 billion in impairment losses and restructuring costs in fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2024, the company estimates: net profit to owners of parent of 147 billion yen, and net sales of 2.02 trillion yen. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

