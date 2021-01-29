Markets

TDK Corp. 9-month Net Income Declines; Sales Up 2.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported net income to company of 73.1 billion yen for the nine month period, down 1.8 percent from last year. Earnings per share was 577.30 yen compared to 587.81 yen.

For the nine month period, net sales were 1.09 trillion yen, an increase of 2.3 percent from previous year.

Third quarter earnings per share was 243.72 yen compared to 232.84 yen, previous year. Net sales were 395.69 billion yen, an increase of 11.3 percent from a year ago.

