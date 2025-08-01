Markets

TDK Corp. Q1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Confirms FY26 Outlook

August 01, 2025 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) on Friday maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting lower profit in its first quarter, despite higher sales.

For the quarter, net profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 30.5 percent to 41.46 billion Japanese yen from last year's 59.63 billion yen. Earnings per share were 21.82 yen, down from 31.39 yen last year.

Operating profit fell 2.5 percent to 56.42 billion yen from last year's 57.87 billion yen.

For the quarter, net sales increased 3.3 percent to 535.75 billion yen from prior year's 518.81 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, TDK continues to expect net profit attributable to owners of parent of around 135 billion yen, down 19.2 percent from last year.

Operating profit is still expected to be 180 billion yen, 19.7 percent lower than the prior year.

Net sales are still projected to be 2.12 trillion yen, 3.8 percent lower than last year.

In Tokyo, TDK shares closed Friday's trading at 1,876.00 yen, up 1.02 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.