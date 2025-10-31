TDK Corp. Lifts FY26 Outlook As H1 Results Rise; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) on Friday lifted its fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting higher profit and sales in its first half.

In Tokyo, TDK shares closed Friday's trading at 2,673.00 yen, up 4 percent.

For the first half, net profit attributable to owners of parent grew 5.4 percent to 111.41 billion Japanese yen from last year's 105.71 billion yen. Earnings per share were 58.63 yen, higher than 55.64 yen last year.

Operating profit increased 10.7 percent to 147.63 billion yen from last year's 133.30 billion yen.

For the quarter, net sales increased 8.6 percent to 1.18 trillion yen from prior year's 1.09 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, TDK now expects net profit attributable to owners of parent of 180 billion yen, a year-over-year growth of 7.7 percent, while previous outlook was 135 billion yen, down 19.2 percent from last year.

Operating profit is now expected to be 245 billion yen, up 9.3 percent year-over-year, compared to previous view of 180 billion yen, 19.7 percent lower than the prior year.

Net sales are now projected to be 2.37 trillion yen, a growth of 7.5T from last year, while the previous estimate was for 2.12 trillion yen, 3.8 percent lower than last year.

