TDK Corp. FY25 Profit, Sales Climb; Warns On Weak FY26; Plans Dividend

April 28, 2025 — 02:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) reported Monday higher profit and sales in fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, the company warned on weak results in fiscal 2026.

Further, TDK said it plans to pay a year-end dividend of 16 yen per share, subject to approval at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 20. The planned dividend applicable to the year will be 30 yen per share.

TDK also plans to pay an interim dividend of 15 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share, respectively, in Fiscal 2026.

For the year, net profit attributable to owners of parent grew 34.1 percent to 167.16 billion Japanese yen from last year's 124.69 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 87.98 yen, up from 65.64 yen last year.

Operating profit grew 29.7 percent to 224.19 billion yen from last year's 172.89 billion yen.

For the quarter, net sales increased 4.8 percent to 2.20 trillion yen from prior year's 2.10 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, TDK expects net profit attributable to owners of parent of around 135 billion yen, down 19.2 percent from last year.

Operating profit is expected to be 180 billion yen, 19.7 percent lower than the prior year.

Net sales are projected to be 2.12 trillion yen, 3.8 percent lower than last year.

In Tokyo, TDK shares closed Monday's trading at 1,459.50 yen, down 0.58 percent.

