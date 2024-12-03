TDK Completes Treasury Stock Disposal Payment

TDK Corporation (JP:6762) has released an update.

TDK Corporation has successfully completed the payment for its disposal of treasury stock as a form of post-delivery stock remuneration, involving 82,000 shares valued at 151,085,000 yen. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, aims to align the interests of its executives and employees with those of the shareholders.

