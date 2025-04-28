Markets
PETZ

TDH Holdings Reports Net Profit For 2024

April 28, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ), an owner, operator, and manager of commercial real estate properties, on Monday reported a net profit for the full-year 2024, due to increased revenue, improved investment income, and decreased operating expenses.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded a net income of $2.684 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.63 million, or $2.29 per share, registered for 2023.  

Income before income tax provision stood at $1.925 million as against the prior year's loss of $8.382 million. Investment income was $3.811 million, compared with a loss of $2.644 million a year ago.

Loss from operations narrowed to $1.832 million from a loss of $6.185 million in 2023. Total operating expenses moved down to $2.071 million from $6.185 million in the previous year. Revenue was $563,726, higher than $754 a year ago.

PETZ was up by 4.72 percent at $1.110 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PETZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.