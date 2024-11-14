TDG Gold Upsizes Private Placement Amid Strong Demand

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$771,080 through the sale of non-flow-through units and flow-through shares. The company has also increased its offering to up to C$1,250,000, signaling a strong interest in their exploration projects. The funds will be used for ongoing exploration activities and general working capital.

