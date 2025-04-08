TDG Gold Corp. Upgrades To OTCQX Best Market For Enhanced U.S. Trading Access

(RTTNews) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Tuesday announced that TDG Gold Corp., a key mineral tenure holder in British Columbia's historical Toodoggone District, has upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market from the Pink market.

Starting today, TDG Gold Corp. will trade on OTCQX under the symbol "TDGGF." U.S. investors can access the company's financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on OTCQX provides companies with cost-effective access to U.S. capital markets, utilizing home market reporting for U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, adhere to best practices in corporate governance, and comply with securities laws.

TDG Gold's CEO, Fletcher Morgan, stated that trading on OTCQX will enhance the company's visibility, liquidity, and accessibility to current and potential U.S. and global investors.

Tuesday, TDG closed at $1,231.75, down 1.42%, and is currently flat in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

