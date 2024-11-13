News & Insights

TDG Gold Boosts Private Placement Offering

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement to $1,000,000, up from $750,000. The offering includes charity flow-through units, flow-through shares, and non-flow-through units, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration projects and working capital. The securities from this offering will be subject to regulatory approvals and a hold period.

