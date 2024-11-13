TDG Gold Boosts Private Placement Offering

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement to $1,000,000, up from $750,000. The offering includes charity flow-through units, flow-through shares, and non-flow-through units, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration projects and working capital. The securities from this offering will be subject to regulatory approvals and a hold period.

For further insights into TSE:TDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.