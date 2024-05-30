TDG Gold Boosts Fundraising for Mets Exploration

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement to $2.2 million, with the additional funds earmarked for exploration in the Toodoggone mining district, including prospect drilling on its Mets property. Recent drilling on the property yielded high-grade gold findings, and further targets identified by geophysics are planned for exploration.

For further insights into TSE:TDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.