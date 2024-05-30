News & Insights

TDG Gold Boosts Fundraising for Mets Exploration

May 30, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement to $2.2 million, with the additional funds earmarked for exploration in the Toodoggone mining district, including prospect drilling on its Mets property. Recent drilling on the property yielded high-grade gold findings, and further targets identified by geophysics are planned for exploration.

