TDG Gold Advances Toodoggone Portfolio in B.C.

October 22, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp. has made significant progress in its Toodoggone portfolio in British Columbia, with updated mineral resource estimates for the Shasta Mine and promising drill results at the Mets site. The company has also expanded its exploration tenure and identified potential porphyry targets at the Baker Complex, aiming to enhance its mining activities.

