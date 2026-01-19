TDG to Buy Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation for $2.2B

TransDigm Group, Inc. TDG recently revealed that it has inked an agreement to acquire Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings, portfolio companies of Vance Street Capital, for nearly $2.2 billion in cash, including certain tax benefits.

How Will the Buyout Benefit TransDigm Stock?

Jet Parts Engineering’s proprietary original equipment manufacturer-alternative components and Victor Sierra Aviation’s highly engineered parts manufacturer approval (PMA) and aftermarket parts are expected to help TransDigm expand its portfolio and deepen its presence across the commercial aviation ecosystem. Their highly engineered, proprietary offerings support a wide range of commercial, regional, cargo, business and general aviation platforms, reinforcing TransDigm’s position as a key supplier of mission-critical aftermarket solutions that offer performance, reliability and cost advantages.



The acquisition aligns well with TransDigm’s long-term strategy of acquiring proprietary aerospace businesses with strong aftermarket exposure. Nearly all of the companies’ revenues come from the commercial aftermarket. The acquisition is likely to enhance TransDigm’s revenue base, strengthen cash flow generation and support its margin profile while broadening exposure across major aviation end markets.



With aging aircraft fleets and rising maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activity sustaining demand for cost-efficient aftermarket components, original equipment manufacturer-alternative and PMA products remain in high demand. This will support long-term revenue growth by offering airlines, operators and MRO providers specialized, high-value aftermarket solutions that lower ownership costs and improve operational efficiency, benefiting TransDigm stock.

Acquisition Spree Among Aerospace Defense Players

The aerospace and defense sector has seen a surge in merger and acquisition activity in recent times, fueled by a greater emphasis on cost optimization and the need to diversify product portfolios amid intensifying competition. Such deals are increasingly vital for strategic growth, allowing companies to scale operations, gain specialized capabilities, advance technologies, and deliver higher-value products and services to strengthen their competitive positioning and expand market share.



TransDigm has also been engaged in a valuable acquisition, like the latest one. In December 2025, the company inked an agreement to acquire Stellant Systems, Inc., a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, for nearly $960 million.



Other aerospace defense companies that have recently indulged in valuable acquisition deals are as follows:



On Jan. 14, 2026, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY stated that it has acquired DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited. The buyout fits well with Teledyne’s long-term strategy of adding differentiated sensing and electronics businesses with strong technology content.



TDY has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $6.34 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.5%.



In December 2025, HEICO Corporation’s HEI Flight Support Group subsidiary, Wencor Group, LLC, signed an agreement to acquire EthosEnergy Accessories and Components Limited and EthosEnergy Accessories and Components, LLC.



HEI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales is pegged at $4.96 billion, which suggests an increase of 10.6%.



In December 2025, AAR Corp. AIR secured a deal to acquire Aircraft Reconfig Technologies from ZIM Aircraft Cabin Solutions for $35 million. The acquisition is expected to expand AAR’s engineering and certification capabilities in its Repair & Engineering segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $4.85, which calls for a jump of 24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 sales stands at $3.20 billion, which indicates a rise of 15.2%.

TDG Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, shares of TransDigm have gained 11.4% compared with the industry’s 18.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TransDigm’s Zacks Rank

TDG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

