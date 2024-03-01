TDCX To Go Private In A Deal Valued $1.037 Bln

(RTTNews) - TDCX Inc. (TDCX), a provider of customer experience solutions, Friday announced its decision to go private by merging with a group led by its CEO Laurent Junique in a transaction valued about $1.037 billion.

As per the deal, TDCX will be acquired by Transformative Investments Pte Ltd, and its subsidiary Helium, that currently own about 86.1% stake in the company.

Excluding certain shares as defined in the merger agreement, Class A and Class B shareholders of TDCX will receive $7.20 per share in cash without interest.

The merger consideration is a 48% premium to the closing price of the company's ADSs on December 29, 2023, and 17% premium over the closing price of the company's ADSs on February 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.